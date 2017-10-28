Shettima urges military to clear remnants of Boko Haram in three council of Northern Borno

Vanguard

Governor Kashim Shettima has yesterday urged the Military to redouble their efforts in clearing remnants of Boko Haram sect still occupying some communities of Gudumbali, Abadam and Marte Local Government Areas in northern Borno Senatorial District, …



and more »