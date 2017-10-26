SHOCKING!! 28 ‘Mystery’ Containers Pictured At Enugu Airport (Photos)

Bayelsa Senator, Ben Murray Bruce has raised alarm over the presence of 28 containers at the Enugu airport. Bruce who is part of a Senate committee on Aviation paid a

The post SHOCKING!! 28 ‘Mystery’ Containers Pictured At Enugu Airport (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

