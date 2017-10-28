Pages Navigation Menu

SHOCKING! See The Reason Why Relatives Of A Nigerian Lady Said They Won’t Attend Her Wedding

A Twitter user has taken to the platform to disclose how the some relatives of his cousinsaid they won’t come to her wedding because of a shocking reason.. According to him, the lady reportedly hired a hall of 500K, however her relatives said that was cheap and they wouldn’t come to her wedding and now she is looking for …

