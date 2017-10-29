Shriners Hospitals for Children Open Field – Shriners Hospitals for Children Open Golf Player Roster

The 2017 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open will be hosted at the TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nevada between Thursday November 2nd and Sunday November 5th. The provisional Shriners Hospitals for Children field has been announced includes 148 players.

The defending champion at the 2017 Shriners Hospitals for Children, Rod Pampling, is included in the tournament entry list. The official Shriners Hospitals for Children player roster will be updated when the 1st round and 2nd round tee times have been announced.

Shriners Hospitals for Children Player List

The Shriners Hospitals for Children field; find out who’s playing at the 2017 Shriners Hospitals for Children, players ordered alphabetically:

Players Players Players Byeong Hun An Brandon Harkins Cameron Percy Abraham Ancer David Hearn Scott Piercy Stuart Appleby Charley Hoffman Martin Piller Ryan Armour Morgan Hoffmann D.A. Points Matt Atkins Tom Hoge J.T. Poston Aaron Baddeley J.B. Holmes Ted Potter Jr. Sangmoon Bae Billy Horschel Seamus Power Ricky Barnes Beau Hossler Dicky Pride Zac Blair John Huh Andrew Putnam Ryan Blaum Billy Hurley III Jonathan Randolph Jonas Blixt Stephan Jaeger Patrick Rodgers Scott Brown Matt Jones Andres Romero Bronson Burgoon Smylie Kaufman Sam Ryder Sam Burns Michael Kim Rory Sabbatini Jonathan Byrd Whee Kim Sam Saunders Ángel Cabrera Chris Kirk Adam Schenk Chad Campbell Patton Kizzire Ben Silverman Patrick Cantlay Colt Knost Webb Simpson Alex Cejka Russell Knox Vijay Singh Greg Chalmers Jason Kokrak J.J. Spaun Kevin Chappell Kelly Kraft Scott Stallings Corey Conners Anirban Lahiri Jimmy Stanger Austin Cook Martin Laird Shawn Stefani Ben Crane Rick Lamb Brett Stegmaier Jon Curran Andrew Landry Robert Streb Joel Dahmen Nate Lashley Kevin Streelman Brian Davis Nicholas Lindheim Brian Stuard Bryson DeChambeau David Lingmerth Daniel Summerhays Roberto Díaz Luke List Nick Taylor Luke Donald Tom Lovelady Vaughn Taylor Zecheng Dou Jamie Lovemark Kyle Thompson Ken Duke Bill Lunde Michael Thompson Tyler Duncan Hunter Mahan Ethan Tracy Ernie Els Peter Malnati Cameron Tringale Harris English Ben Martin Kevin Tway Matt Every Denny McCarthy Tyrone Van Aswegen Derek Fathauer Graeme McDowell Harold Varner III Tony Finau William McGirt Camilo Villegas Martin Flores A.J. McInerney Johnson Wagner Brice Garnett Maverick McNealy Jimmy Walker Robert Garrigus Troy Merritt Nick Watney Brian Gay Keith Mitchell Bubba Watson Fabián Gómez Ryan Moore Richy Werenski Talor Gooch Jesse Mueller Steve Wheatcroft Retief Goosen Trey Mullinax Aaron Wise Jason Gore Kevin Na Gary Woodland Lanto Griffin Geoff Ogilvy Andrew Yun Chesson Hadley Rob Oppenheim Xinjun Zhang Brandon Hagy Rod Pampling James Hahn C.T. Pan

