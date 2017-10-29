Shriners Hospitals for Children Open Money – 2017 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open Purse & Payouts

The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open purse is $6,800,000 for the 2017 tournament at the TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nevada. The winner of the 2017 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open will receive the 1st prize payout of $1,188,000.

The prize fund at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open has increased by $200,000 compared to the 2016 tournament. Last year’s winner and defending champion, Rod Pampling collected the winner’s check of $1,188,000.

2017 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open Prize Money

The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open prize money distribution including player earnings for each prize winning leaderboard position will be published when the tournament has been concluded. The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open money list is subject to withdrawals and ties.

The post Shriners Hospitals for Children Open Money – 2017 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open Purse & Payouts appeared first on Golf and Course.

This post was syndicated from News – Golf and Course. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

