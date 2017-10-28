SilentNotary for Real Estate and Other Smart Legal Documentation Needs

Technology developments in the recent days have made data falsification and misinterpretation an easy act. To foster change in the world and encourage timesaving and swift decision-making, SilentNotary has the perfect solution. The sophisticated digital notary allows users to record and save documents as legal documents, using blockchain technology. SilentNotary lets users review recorded files … Continue reading SilentNotary for Real Estate and Other Smart Legal Documentation Needs

The post SilentNotary for Real Estate and Other Smart Legal Documentation Needs appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC.

