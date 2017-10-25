Singapore international passport ranks ‘world’s most powerful’ – Report

The Singapore passport has been ranked the “most powerful” in the world, according to the Global Passport Index released on Wednesday by global advisory firm Arton Capital. The ranking is based on a “visa-free score,” which tabulates the number of countries a particular passport-holder can travel to without requiring a visa or a visa on…

The post Singapore international passport ranks ‘world’s most powerful’ – Report appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

