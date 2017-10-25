Singapore now has World’s most Powerful Passport – Report

Citizens of Singapore can now visit 159 countries around the world either visa free, or will have one issued on arrival. In a ranking by Passport Index which ranks countries based on the number of countries their passports can give them access to visa free, Singapore claims the top spot with 159 countries. Passport Index […]

The post Singapore now has World’s most Powerful Passport – Report appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

