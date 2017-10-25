Pages Navigation Menu

Singapore passport now ‘world’s most powerful’ – Report

The Singapore passport has been ranked the “most powerful” in the world, according to the Global Passport Index released on Wednesday by global advisory firm Arton Capital. The ranking is based on a “visa-free score,” which tabulates the number of countries a particular passport-holder can travel to without requiring a visa or a visa on arrival. The Singapore passport topped the list with a visa-free score of 159, narrowly beating the German passport with a score of 158 and the Swedish passport with 157.

