Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Singer Asa Has This Pleasant Words To Say About Wizkid

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

During Asa’s Viral interview with Funmi Iyanda, where she revealed the age she lost her virginity, Asa also talked about Starboy Act, Wizkid. Asa Said that she is very much open to collaborating with Wizkid. She made the revelation in response to a question about her thought to Wizkid’s wish to collaborate with her. She …

The post Singer Asa Has This Pleasant Words To Say About Wizkid appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.