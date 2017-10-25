Singer Jidenna arrives Nigeria (Photos)

Singer Jidenna has arrived Nigeria to headline the Heineken Live Your Music shows. The Nigerian-American singer who arrived Nigeria on 24th October, was surrounded by heavy security at the airport. Here are photos below;

The post Singer Jidenna arrives Nigeria (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

