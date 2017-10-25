Singer Orezi Fires Back To Dammy Krane’s Insult In Epic And Hilarious Way – Video
Well the beef is still on and neither Dammy or Orezi is ready to free their legs from the throttle. Here is the gist. Recall that last week Orezi changed his hairstyle and shared the new photos with the caption, ‘and they say the hair is not fine! Warning; Thou shall not copy especially all you Nigerian Artist’.
This morning, a very angry Dammy Krane made a Snapchat video saying Orezi is an idiot with no life for saying artistes shouldn’t copy his new hairstyle. So in an epic and hilarious response, Orezi made a short video using Dammy Krane’s song ‘Amin’ as he prays for him saying;
‘hits fall on you sense fall on you’.
See video below..
