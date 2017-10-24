Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Singer Reekado Banks hails Keke riders who put his picture on their tricycles

Posted on Oct 24, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Mavin artist Reekado Banks recently showed how much he is loved by his fans – He shared some photos of Keke Napep riders on his Twitter page – The singer hailed them for their support and love Everyone likes being admired and it is not different for the talented Mavin artist, Reekado Banks. The singer …

The post Singer Reekado Banks hails Keke riders who put his picture on their tricycles appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.