Sissala DCE flees irate youth as fresh NPP lawlessness enters Day 2 – Myjoyonline.com

Posted on Oct 26, 2017


Myjoyonline.com

Sissala DCE flees irate youth as fresh NPP lawlessness enters Day 2
Myjoyonline.com
The District Chief Executive for Sissala West in the Upper West region has fled after irate NPP youth stormed his office late Thursday afternoon. They have accused the DCE Mohammed Bakor of failing to address their concerns about jobs and sidelining
