Sissala DCE flees irate youth as fresh NPP lawlessness enters Day 2 – Myjoyonline.com
|
Myjoyonline.com
|
Sissala DCE flees irate youth as fresh NPP lawlessness enters Day 2
Myjoyonline.com
The District Chief Executive for Sissala West in the Upper West region has fled after irate NPP youth stormed his office late Thursday afternoon. They have accused the DCE Mohammed Bakor of failing to address their concerns about jobs and sidelining …
Irate NPP Youth Lock Up Sissala West DCE
We can't control NPP vigilante group – Police in Northern Region
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!