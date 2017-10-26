Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Sisulu on Zuma rape accuser: ‘I believe she believes she was raped’ – Eyewitness News

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Eyewitness News

Sisulu on Zuma rape accuser: 'I believe she believes she was raped'
Eyewitness News
Lindiwe Sisulu says she is deeply concerned about gender-based violence in South Africa, adding that it is one of the most important issues that her campaign is centred around. African National Congress presidential hopeful Lindiwe Sisulu during an …
'I believe Khwezi believed she was raped' – Lindiwe SisuluNews24
Lindiwe Sisulu reveals her thoughts on Khwezi's rape allegationsHerald live

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.