Six persons feared dead in Kogi boat mishap

At least six persons were feared dead yesterday after a head on collision by two engine boats at Miza in Ebbe, a riverine area in Lokoja Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The incident happened in the early hours of the Friday at Miza when a boat that was heading to the popular Friday Market in Katcha, a border town between Kogi and Niger State had a head-on collision with an oncoming one.

The boats were conveying women with smoked fish from surrounding villages and communities to the market, a trade they have been known for.

A survivor Muhammadu Ndalugi, indicated that the incident occurred due to poor visibility at the time of their journey. He said due to the poor visibility the drivers, despite the humming sound from the engines, collided

A relative to one of the victims, Ayishetu Ahmadu, could not control her tears as she narrated the loss of her aunt, whom she said, was on the boat from Ebbe.

She said it was the will of Allah. “My aunt had been used to going to Katcha Market and she was famous for her jovial nature, but today, Allah has decreed that she had to ‘go’ and there is nothing anyone can do about it,” she lamented amidst tears.

