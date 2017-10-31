Pages Navigation Menu

Skales’ 2014 Hit ‘Shake Body’ Used As Soundtrack For Vodacom Advert In South Africa

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in Entertainment

After his unceremonious exit from EME became a blessing in disguise, Skales dropped the monster hit Shake Body. That track will go on to be the defining song of the singer’s career, having played second fiddle to Wizkid on the Banky W led label. He has released two albums since that single in 2014 and …

