SLUG : Niger Lawmaker Spends Over N2 Billion On Projects

The member representing Rijau,/Magama Federal constituency of Niger state, Hon. Shehu Saleh Rijau (Slow) has stated that he has spent N2 billion on the constituency projects especially in the areas of solving ecological problems.

Saleh Rijau made this known in an interview at the weekend in Rijau after the inspection tour of the ongoing projects of his constituency.

The legislature has so many projects ongoing in the area and they included drainages, bridges, culvert, roads stadium and skills acquisition centre whereas he assured that funding of the projects is made priority with the view to completing some of the ongoing projects by next year 2018.

According to him the projects were executed in both Magama and Rijau local government areas , with Magama having projects in Ibeto, Auna and Salka to control erosion bedeviling the areas to the tune of N520 million.

He stated also that in Rijau, he completed N80 million women centre, N630 million drainages and roads, N250 million Karu bridge, culverts and drainage as well as at Dukku and Tunga- Magajiya respectively while a stadium worth N78 million is build for the communities.

While decrying the deplorable state of road along Kontagora – Rijau, he stated that it was sad that the road was abandoned for years even as it was captured in 2016 budget with the sum of N500 million allocated.

He however expressed confidence in the prospect of the road recievinfg attention because in this year N400 million was budgeted but have not been accessed,promising to press for the release to commenced work on the road.