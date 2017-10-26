SMEDAN, SAGE to train 5400 school children on entrepreneurship

By Emeka Anaeto

THE Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (SMEDAN) in collaboration with US- based Students for Advancement of Global Entrepreneurship (SAGE) is set to train a total number of 5400 school children from 108 schools across Nigeria under the National School Entrepreneurship Programme (N-SEP).

SMEDAN Director-General, Dr. Dikko Radda, disclosed this in Katsina at the opening ceremony of the training of both primary and secondary school teachers for the programme, NAN reported.

Radda, who was represented by Mr. Suleiman Tanimu, a Deputy Director, said the schools targeted for the pilot phase of the programme with the theme, “Mind Shift Entrepreneurship”, are from Katsina, Bauchi, Kwara, Ondo, Ebonyi and Cross Rivers States. He said 50 students would be selected from each of the 108 primary and secondary schools selected from the six states.

He said: “Eighteen schools will be selected from each state, nine primary and nine secondary schools. Among these nine schools, seven will be public schools, while the remaining two will be private. Fifty students are expected to benefit from the programme from each school.”

The SMEDAN boss said that the programme was aimed at providing access to functional entrepreneurship among students to tackle unemployment among youths in the country.

“We want to involve students at lower levels so that after graduation, they will not only become self-reliant but employers of labour. Primary school pupils and secondary schools students are our targets, we want to catch them young,” he stated.

Radda disclosed that the students would be taught how to set up businesses of their own after which they would come up with ideas to develop businesses of their choice. He said there would be a national competition, where the best students would be selected to represent the country at an international competition.

