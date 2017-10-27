Pages Navigation Menu

“So shall it be for your dad…” – Olamide Replies Fan Who Wished Him This

Olamide is not ready to accommodate any kind of joke/insult against his music career, the YBNL boss swiftly bounced on a fan who wished him demotion; The fan tweeted; Olamide will soon join ice prince to become an upcoming artiste Olamide, classifying the tweet to his hatred deck swiftly clapped back at Iyke, saying; YBNL …

