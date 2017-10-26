Pages Navigation Menu

Social entertainer, Lamboginny bought freedom for 27 Kirikiri Prison Inmates

Following a successful Saving All Lives Together (S.A.L.T) album Concerts at Kirikiri Medium Prisons Lagos, Lamboginny and team led by Pastor Bayo Adeyinka under the Saving All Lives Together Initiative has freed 27 inmates of the medium security prison Lagos. The inmates whom many were casualty of the Lagos State Task Force sentence, public offenders […]

