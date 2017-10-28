Sokoto bye-election: Accreditation, voting ongoing – Vanguard
News Agency of Nigeria
Sokoto bye-election: Accreditation, voting ongoing
Vanguard
Accreditation and voting are ongoing in polling units in Kware/Wamakko Federal constituency for the bye-elections to replace the late Abdullahi Wamakko, a member of the House of Representatives. There are efficient security personnel in all polling …
Twenty-two parties for Sokoto bye-election
