Sokoto bye-election: Accreditation, voting ongoing

Accreditation and voting are ongoing in polling units in Kware/Wamakko Federal constituency for the bye-elections to replace the late Abdullahi Wamakko, a member of the House of Representatives.

There are efficient security personnel in all polling units where 22 political parties present candidates’ agents.

Election materials and workers have been around as early as at 8 a.m. and voters have been getting on in the centres.

At Yaryaha, Sarkin-Yamma and Rumfar Falke polling units in Kware town, party agents approve that physically challenged persons should vote easily without following the queue.

A National Youth Service Corp election worker, Okpala Uche, told newsmen that the election has so far been peaceful.

In Wamakko town, Arkilla, Dindaye, Gidan Dare, Gidan-Kara and Kalambaina polling units, the election processes are going hitch-free.

Women turnout is impressive while there are two security officers per polling unit with security patrol teams moving round for security amid normal business activities in the towns.

Malam Abdulaziz Arzuka and Muhammad Usman, All Progressive Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polling agents, respectively, told newsmen that the election processes were outstanding.

NAN

