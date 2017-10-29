Sokoto bye-election: INEC declares APC winner

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on Sunday announced the winner of Kware/Wamakko Federal Constituency’s bye-election in Sokoto State. The electoral umpire declared the All Progressive, APC, candidate, Alhaji Abdullahi Kalambaina, as winner of the Saturday’s bye-election. Kalambaina polled 31,288 votes to defeat his closest rival, Alhaji Aminu Bello-Kware of the People Democratic Party, PDP, […]

Sokoto bye-election: INEC declares APC winner

