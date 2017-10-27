Pages Navigation Menu

Sokoto bye-election: Police warns politicians against violence

The Commissioner of Police in Sokoto State, Mr Muhammad Abdulkadir on Friday cautioned politicians and the electorate against violence in Kware/Wamakko federal constituency bye election scheduled on Oct. 28. Abdulkadir told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sokoto that adequate security arrangements had been made to ensure hitch free bye-election on Saturday. NAN reports […]

