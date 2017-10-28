Sokoto bye-election: Wamakko, candidates express satisfaction, laud INEC

Sen. Aliyu Wamakko (APC- Sokoto), Abdullahi Kalambaina (APC candidate) and Aminu Kware, (PDP candidate) for the Sokoto bye-election have expressed satisfaction with Saturday’s voting process. They spoke in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) during and after the bye-election to replace late Muhammad Wamakko, Member representing Kware/Wamakko Federal Constituency. Wamakko, who spoke…

The post Sokoto bye-election: Wamakko, candidates express satisfaction, laud INEC appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

