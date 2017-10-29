Sokoto To Power Rural Communities With Solar -Gidado

BY ANKELI EMMANUEL, Abuja

Sokoto state government would soon power rural communities not connected to the national grid with solar energy, Bashir Gidadao has divulged.

Gidado, who is the Special Adviser to governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal on Public Private Partnership (PPP) added that, in no distance time, a number of rural households will be connected with solar power to deepen energy usage and enhance rural electrification in the state.

Speaking in Sokoto at the project site, Bashir Gidado, said the project is a four-party partnership between the state government, the Nigeria Energy Support Project (NESP), GIZ of Germany and GoSolar.

While disclosing that, the project is being coordinated by a State Working Group whose membership were drawn from relevant MDAs and the office of SSG under the the supervision of Engineer Yusuf Ganda, added that, a pilot scheme has started in Kurdula, a rural settlement of Balle town in Gudu local government area of the state.

“This is an off grid mini solar project. The idea is to provide solar power to rural communities who are not covered by the national grid using solar energy which we have in abundance in Sokoto.

“Kurdula is a rural settlement in Balle. It was chosen to serve as the location for the pilot scheme after series of deliberations between all the partners and local stakeholders.

“So far, GIZ has already completed the installation of the distribution network. The next phase, which is the Generation network, will be provided by GoSolar. The state government has provided land for the project while payment of compensation as approved by Governor Tambuwal is being processed as we speak.

“All Generation equipment have already arrived the country and are expected in Sokoto any moment. Overall, the targeted population will be provided with clean energy for domestic use and minor commercial uses at very affordable rates.

“We hope to officially unveil the project within the next three months,” he added.