Solidstar: Silicon feat. Timaya [Video]

Solidstar is out with a new music video titled, “Silicon”. The Achievas music star is not alone on this one as he featured Dem Mama Records boss and lead act Timaya aka sound boy. This hot tune was included in his last body of work, an album he tagged “WEED”. “WEED” was his third studio […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

