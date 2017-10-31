Pages Navigation Menu

Solomon Dalung criticized for attending Anthony Joshua’s Fight

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Minister of Youth and Sports Solomon Dalung and the Ogun State Deputy Governor Yetunde Onanuga were present when boxer Anthony Joshua retained his world heavyweight champion title by defeating Carlos Takam. The two posed for a photo with Joshua, and Dalung wrote a congratulatory message for the champion on his Facebook. Nigerians on social media have condemned the travel, […]

