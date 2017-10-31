Pages Navigation Menu

Somali president pledges speedy integration of security forces to fight Al-Shabaab

President Mohamed Abdullahi of Somalia on Tuesday pledged speedy integration of federal and state security forces to wage a coordinated offensive against the militant group Al-Shabaab. Speaking during the opening of a security conference bringing together heads of federal states in the country, Abdullahi said Somalia needs a united approach to defeating Al-Shabaab which he…

