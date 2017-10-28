Somalia Mogadishu: Explosions rock capital – BBC News
Somalia Mogadishu: Explosions rock capital
Two explosions have killed at least 14 people in the Somali capital Mogadishu, two weeks after a bomb killed 350. The first blast was caused by a car bomb being driven into a hotel. Militants then stormed the building. The second explosion took place …
Somalia's President Mohamed escapes death
The Latest: 18 killed in attack on hotel in Somalia capital
Deadly double bombing strikes Mogadishu
