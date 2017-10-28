Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Somalia Mogadishu: Explosions rock capital – BBC News

Posted on Oct 28, 2017 in World | 0 comments


BBC News

Somalia Mogadishu: Explosions rock capital
BBC News
Two explosions have killed at least 14 people in the Somali capital Mogadishu, two weeks after a bomb killed 350. The first blast was caused by a car bomb being driven into a hotel. Militants then stormed the building. The second explosion took place
Somalia's President Mohamed escapes deathVanguard
The Latest: 18 killed in attack on hotel in Somalia capitalWashington Post
Deadly double bombing strikes MogadishuAljazeera.com
Sky News –Los Angeles Times –Independent.ie –Voice of America
all 113 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.