Some people are shielding Maina from arrest, says Magu

The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, says his agency has been unable to arrest the wanted ex-Chairman of the defunct Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina, because people are shielding him from arrest. Magu said this during a telephone interview during breakfast television programme, Sunrise Daily, […]

