Son kills father, mother in Abia

BY UGOCHUKWU ALARIBE

ABA- Tragedy struck on Saturday at Umuokiri Nvosi community in Isiala Ngwa South council area of Abia state when a teenager allegedly killed his father and mother as they were asleep.

The victims identified as Jonah and Gold Amanze, aged between 70 and 80, were said to have gone to bed on Saturday night, when their son who is suffering from mental illness, machete them to death.

A resident of the community told Vanguard that the mentally ill teenager had been threatening people in the community. Two weeks ago, he allegedly inflicted machete cuts on a passerby who almost bled to death, and was taken to a clinic in the area.

“The boy has been suffering from mental illness. He has been a terror to residents of this community. About two weeks ago, he inflicted machete cuts on a passerby who almost bled to death. Yesterday, we woke to the cries of neighbours that he had killed his father and mother at about midnight and fled.”

When contacted, Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Abia State Command, DSP Geoffrey Ogbonna, said the incident was yet to be reported to the Police.

