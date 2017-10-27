SON Shuts Four Steel Factories, Reads Riot Act to Steel Producers – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
SON Shuts Four Steel Factories, Reads Riot Act to Steel Producers
THISDAY Newspapers
The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has shut four steel companies across the country for non-compliance with requirements of the Nigeria Industrial standards (NIS 117) and global best practices. It also warned that any steel manufacturer caught …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!