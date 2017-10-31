Sources: Seahawks get Duane Brown from Texans for Jeremy Lane, picks – ESPN
ESPN
Sources: Seahawks get Duane Brown from Texans for Jeremy Lane, picks
ESPN
SEATTLE — The Seahawks have acquired Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown in a trade with the Texans, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Seattle is sending cornerback Jeremy Lane to Houston along with a 2018 fifth-round pick and a 2019 second-round …
