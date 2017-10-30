Pages Navigation Menu

South Africa: Double Delight for SA Men and Women in Egypt – AllAfrica.com

South Africa: Double Delight for SA Men and Women in Egypt
South African hockey celebrates on two fronts this week after both the men's and women's sides emerged triumphant from the Continental Championships in Egypt on Sunday. First the women downed Ghana in the final, played in Ismailia and shortly …
Proteas African hockey champions twice overIndependent Online
SA mens team qualifies for Hockey World Cup in IndiaIndia Today
Indian women qualify for WCThe Hindu
ESPN –Kenya Broadcasting Corporation –Insidethegames.biz –Sportlineng (press release) (blog)
