South Africa faces credit downgrade as debts soar
South Africa’s forecast of higher debt and wider fiscal deficits over the next three years raises the risk of further credit-ratings downgrades as a battle for control of the ruling party limits policy choices. Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba painted a bleak picture of the state of the country’s finances in his first mid-term budget on Wednesday,…
The post South Africa faces credit downgrade as debts soar appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust.
