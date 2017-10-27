South Africa: Fees Protests – UCT Applies for Urgent Interim Interdict – AllAfrica.com
South African Broadcasting Corporation
South Africa: Fees Protests – UCT Applies for Urgent Interim Interdict
The University of Cape Town (UCT) is putting its foot down and has lodged an urgent Western Cape High Court application to halt further protest action at the campus. Although the application will only be heard next week, it has been given temporary …
