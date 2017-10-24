South Africa murder rate increases to 52 per day

The murder rate in South Africa has risen by 1.8 percent in the last year, with over 19,000 people killed across the country — 52 a day — official statistics released Tuesday showed. The eastern province of KwaZulu-Natal, which is hit by political violence, recorded the highest number of murders, followed by Gauteng, which includes …

