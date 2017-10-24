Pages Navigation Menu

South Africa murder rate increases to 52 per day

Posted on Oct 24, 2017 in News, South Africa | 0 comments

The murder rate in South Africa has risen by 1.8 percent in the last year, with over 19,000 people killed across the country — 52 a day — official statistics released Tuesday showed. The eastern province of KwaZulu-Natal, which is hit by political violence, recorded the highest number of murders, followed by Gauteng, which includes …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

