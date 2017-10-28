Pages Navigation Menu

South African TV Personality Minnie Dlamini shares more stunning photos from her fairytale wedding to her TV producer, Quinton Jones

Posted on Oct 28, 2017

South African TV Personality, Minnie Dlamini became Mrs Jones when she wed her fiance – television producer Quinton Jones in a fairytale white wedding at the Lourensford Wine Estate in Somerset West, Cape Town in September. She recently shared more photos from her wedding. See more below Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog

