Southern governors and true federalism – The Nation Newspaper
|
Naija247news
|
Southern governors and true federalism
The Nation Newspaper
Governors of 17 states of the southern part of the country recently held an historic meeting in Lagos at the end of which they reiterated their commitment to true federalism and the indivisibility of Nigeria as well as devolution of power to the states …
Ambode's appointment as SSF chairman well deserved – Group
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!