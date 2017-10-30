Catalan leaders facing rebellion charges ‘flee to Belgium’ – The Guardian
The Guardian
Catalan leaders facing rebellion charges 'flee to Belgium'
The Guardian
Catalonia's ousted president and several members of his deposed cabinet are reported to have fled to Belgium hours before Spain's attorney general asked for charges of rebellion, sedition and misuse of public funds to be brought against them over their …
Catalonia relief rally sends stocks soaring in Spain; HSBC profit jumps as Asia pivot bears fruit
Some separatist-minded Catalans urge civil disobedience
For Some Catalan Officials, Coming To Work This Monday Was An Act Of Defiance
