Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Spain Takes Control Of ‘Independent’ Catalonia – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Oct 28, 2017 in World | 0 comments


CHANNELS TELEVISION

Spain Takes Control Of 'Independent' Catalonia
CHANNELS TELEVISION
FILE PHOTO: Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy attends a press conference at La Moncloa Palace in Madrid. PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP. Spain on Saturday moved to seize direct control of Catalonia, sacking its police chief a day after the Catalan …
Spain fires Catalan government after declaration of independenceThe Guardian
Catalonia independence: Spain sacks government and police chief as it takes control from MadridThe Independent
The Latest: Catalan police promise to protect the publicDaily Mail
Independent.ie –Business Insider –Xinhua –RadioFreeEurope/RadioLiberty
all 197 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.