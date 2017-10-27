SPANFEST: A World-class Stage for Nigerians – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
SPANFEST: A World-class Stage for Nigerians
THISDAY Newspapers
The Society for the Performing Arts in Nigeria (SPAN) has put all plans in place to hold its 2017 edition of SPANFEST. The annual festival of music, drama, poetry and dance is usually a weeklong event and also the group's biggest activity for the year.
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!