SPANFEST: A World-class Stage for Nigerians – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


SPANFEST: A World-class Stage for Nigerians
The Society for the Performing Arts in Nigeria (SPAN) has put all plans in place to hold its 2017 edition of SPANFEST. The annual festival of music, drama, poetry and dance is usually a weeklong event and also the group's biggest activity for the year.

