Speaker directs probe into shabby treatment of visa applicants
Ghana News Agency
Speaker directs probe into shabby treatment of visa applicants
Ghana News Agency
Accra, Oct. 25, GNA – The Speaker of Parliament, Prof Aaron Mike Oquaye has directed Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs to collaborate with his office to enquire into the shabby treatment meted out to visa applicants by some Embassies in Ghana.
