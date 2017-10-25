Speaker directs probe into shabby treatment of visa applicants – Ghana News Agency

Pages Navigation Menu

Speaker directs probe into shabby treatment of visa applicants

Speaker directs probe into shabby treatment of visa applicants
Accra, Oct. 25, GNA – The Speaker of Parliament, Prof Aaron Mike Oquaye has directed Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs to collaborate with his office to enquire into the shabby treatment meted out to visa applicants by some Embassies in Ghana.
