“Sperm is good for the body” — Bobrisky declares, announces he’s getting married to his husband soon

Male barbie, Bobrisky has just declared that sperm, is good for the body system, even though he is biologically a guy and produces it. In a post he shared on his snapchat, the crossdresser who says he’s getting married soon said: “I don fat too much BAE Thing. But seriously sperm is good because it …

The post “Sperm is good for the body” — Bobrisky declares, announces he’s getting married to his husband soon appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

