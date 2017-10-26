Pages Navigation Menu

“Spiritual Bomb Caused Governor Fayose’s G-Wagon To Catch Fire In Lagos” – FFK

Posted on Oct 26, 2017

A day ago, Governor of Ekiti state – Ayo Fayose was said to have narrowly escaped death in Lagos as his official car, a G-Wagon, went up in flames along Oshodi road. Former Minister of Aviation and a friend to Fayose, Femi Fani-Kayode however insists that it was a spiritual bomb that was thrown at the car.. See his tweet …

