Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Sri Lanka launches first banking robot – Vanguard

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Sri Lanka launches first banking robot
Vanguard
One of Sri Lanka's leading commercial banks, Sampath Bank, on Thursday said it had launched the country's first banking robot that works in the form of a humanoid teller. In a statement, Sampath Bank has said the robot uses artificial intelligence to …
New banks should also comply with new capital requirements: CBLanka Business Online
Sri Lankan banks minimum capital requirements increasedThe Sunday Times Sri Lanka

all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.