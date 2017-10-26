Sri Lanka launches first banking robot – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Sri Lanka launches first banking robot
Vanguard
One of Sri Lanka's leading commercial banks, Sampath Bank, on Thursday said it had launched the country's first banking robot that works in the form of a humanoid teller. In a statement, Sampath Bank has said the robot uses artificial intelligence to …
New banks should also comply with new capital requirements: CB
Sri Lankan banks minimum capital requirements increased
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!