Stakeholders advocate sectoral framework in managing ecosystem

PARTICIPANTS AT two international conferences have advocated an integrated and multi-sectoral framework towards addressing issues of ecosystems management and challenges of the rivers and deltas in Africa. The stakeholders at the International Conference on Rivers and Deltas in Africa lamented insufficient investment in the ecosystems services in the Niger Delta to complement revenue from oil […]

