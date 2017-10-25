Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Stakeholders advocate sectoral framework in managing ecosystem

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

PARTICIPANTS AT two international conferences have advocated an integrated and multi-sectoral framework towards addressing issues of ecosystems management and challenges of the rivers and deltas in Africa. The stakeholders at the International Conference on Rivers and Deltas in Africa lamented insufficient investment in the ecosystems services in the Niger Delta to complement revenue from oil […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.