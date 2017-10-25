Stakeholders commend move to resolve NPA/Intels row – Daily Trust
Stakeholders commend move to resolve NPA/Intels row
Stakeholders in the maritime sector have commended the Chairman of INTELS Nigeria Limited, Mr. Gabriele Volpi, for intervening in the rift between his company and the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), over remittance into the Treasury Single Account (TSA).
Dogara raises 16-man committee on NPA, INTELS' contract imbroglio
